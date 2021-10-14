Dr. Terry McCurry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCurry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry McCurry, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry McCurry, MD
Dr. Terry McCurry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. McCurry's Office Locations
Dr. Banis Plastic Surgery2507 Bush Ridge Dr, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 589-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did an excellent job on my reconstruction after my mastectomy.
About Dr. Terry McCurry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Plastic Surgery
