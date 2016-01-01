Overview

Dr. Terry McDermott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. McDermott works at Danny Jackson Health Center in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.