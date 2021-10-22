Overview of Dr. Terry Melvin, MD

Dr. Terry Melvin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Melvin works at Partners in Care Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Malaise and Fatigue and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.