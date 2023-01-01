Dr. Terry Meriden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meriden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Meriden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Meriden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Meriden works at
Locations
-
1
Central Illinois Diabetes & Metabolism Institute900 Main St Ste 300, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 673-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meriden?
I just wanted to reach out in hopes that Dr. Meriden might see this.. HAPPY NEW YEAR to you! My Mom is much better now, THANKS TO YOU! I was really very worried about her & you were most kind, compassionate & helpful. You will always have friends now, here in Parker, Colorado! May 2023 bring you everything wonderful & good health to us all!
About Dr. Terry Meriden, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467538231
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meriden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meriden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meriden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meriden works at
Dr. Meriden speaks Arabic.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Meriden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meriden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meriden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meriden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.