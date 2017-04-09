Dr. Terry Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Moore, MD
Dr. Terry Moore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 268-4070
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore was our daughter's rheumatologist for approximately 8 years - when she went into remission. He was always "matter of fact", professional and caring. He was the third pediatric rheumatologist we saw. The first, a big name, wanted to shoehorn her into experimental treatments. We got a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic that confirmed our suspicions about the local guy. Dr. Moore proved to be a savior - almost immediately she responded to treatments. A great person.
About Dr. Terry Moore, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1114014867
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin
- St Louis University Group of Hospitals Program
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
