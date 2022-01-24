Dr. Terry Norton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Norton, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Norton, MD
Dr. Terry Norton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U SC and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Norton works at
Dr. Norton's Office Locations
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 744-4900
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 3002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 744-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The man is a saint sent from above. He has worked on my father,myself and my daughter as well as my sister. He is a man who genuinely cares about his patients
About Dr. Terry Norton, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477564888
Education & Certifications
- U Med Ctr of Eastern Carolina
- U SC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
