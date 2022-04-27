Dr. Terry Parsons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Parsons, DO
Dr. Terry Parsons, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL.
Dr. Parsons works at
Elite Health Partners3618 Lantana Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 318-6158Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
If I have to describe how amazing and fabulous she is I’ll need more than 1000 characters to tell how great/amazing time was when she was my Primare Care. Unfortunately she had to move to the location close to her house. Until now I had a hard time to find other doctor to keep her job on take care me as patient like her. She is all the stars on the sky!
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
