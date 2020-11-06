See All Psychiatrists in Fairhope, AL
Dr. Terry E Passman, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Fairhope, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Terry E Passman, MD

Dr. Terry E Passman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Passman works at Terry E. Passman, MD, LLC in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Passman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Terry E. Passman, MD
    208 Greeno Rd N Ste D2, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 928-4750
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Terry E Passman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740287325
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Internship
  • Genl Hosp-U Penn Div
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Terry E Passman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Passman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Passman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Passman works at Terry E. Passman, MD, LLC in Fairhope, AL. View the full address on Dr. Passman’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Passman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

