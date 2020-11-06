Dr. Terry E Passman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry E Passman, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry E Passman, MD
Dr. Terry E Passman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Passman works at
Dr. Passman's Office Locations
Terry E. Passman, MD208 Greeno Rd N Ste D2, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-4750Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I agree with the previous reviews that he is excellent and learned he saved me as well I have very hard to treat depression and I did have some experience with some terrible shrinks in the Mobile area, he was a godsend. It’s a shame that he doesn’t have five stars because somebody had a bad experience in the waiting room and the impression they were out just for money that couldn’t be farther from the truth.
About Dr. Terry E Passman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1740287325
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Genl Hosp-U Penn Div
- Psychiatry
Dr. Passman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Passman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passman.
