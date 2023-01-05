See All Neurologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Terry Peery, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Terry Peery, DO

Neurology
3.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Round Rock, TX
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terry Peery, DO

Dr. Terry Peery, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Peery works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy and Cataplexy and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Peery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Neurology Consultants
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Apnea
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electroencephalogram Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peery?

    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr Perry listened to my concerns, agreed with my idea to reduce dosage of meds, and scheduled and performed an EEG in-house very quickly, he also offers telemed for appointments that don't require in-person contact.
    — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terry Peery, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Terry Peery, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peery to family and friends

    Dr. Peery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Terry Peery, DO.

    About Dr. Terry Peery, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710959762
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University-Neuro-Oncology|Duke University-Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University|Georgetown University-Neurology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University|Saint Luke's
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Peery, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peery works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peery’s profile.

    Dr. Peery has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy and Cataplexy and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Peery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Terry Peery, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.