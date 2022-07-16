See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Terry Pexton, DO

Pain Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terry Pexton, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Pexton works at Neuroversion in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Neuroversion
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 240, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5007
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Very nice and professional from the start! He put me at ease which made it alot easier to for me to talk to him...also he didn't make me feel rushed which is a big thing for me!! Thanks Doc
    William Foord — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Terry Pexton, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447417324
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California (San Diego) Medical Center Program
    Residency
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital Program
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Primary Care
