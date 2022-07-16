Dr. Terry Pexton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Pexton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Pexton, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Pexton works at
Locations
-
1
Neuroversion2925 Debarr Rd Ste 240, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pexton?
Very nice and professional from the start! He put me at ease which made it alot easier to for me to talk to him...also he didn't make me feel rushed which is a big thing for me!! Thanks Doc
About Dr. Terry Pexton, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1447417324
Education & Certifications
- University of California (San Diego) Medical Center Program
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Program
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pexton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pexton accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pexton works at
Dr. Pexton has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pexton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pexton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pexton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pexton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pexton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.