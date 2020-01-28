Dr. Phillis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Phillis, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Phillis, MD
Dr. Terry Phillis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phillis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Phillis' Office Locations
-
1
RMC Urology622 LEIGHTON AVE, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-6717
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillis?
Diagnosed with health problem had for 15 years. He made right call changed my life
About Dr. Terry Phillis, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750359030
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillis works at
Dr. Phillis has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.