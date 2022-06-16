Dr. Terry Reese, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Reese, DMD
Overview
Dr. Terry Reese, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Locations
East Main Dental324 E Main St Ste A, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 622-6586
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reese?
I had an emergency situation and he fit me into his very busy schedule. He is so very courteous, professional, kind and extremely knowledgeable. He is also very upfront and honest. He doesn't perform or recommend unnecessary procedures. He is truly the best dentist I have ever been to and hope to go to for a very long time!
About Dr. Terry Reese, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1871667105
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reese accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reese using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.