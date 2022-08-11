Dr. Terry Richmond, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Richmond, DDS
Overview
Dr. Terry Richmond, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pensacola, FL.
Locations
Northeast Dentistry2999 Langley Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (859) 349-5583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richmond?
appointment on time Friendly and professional staff Dr. Richmond explained everything and did a 5 star professional job Very good dentist
About Dr. Terry Richmond, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1265704720
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richmond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richmond accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Richmond using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmond.
