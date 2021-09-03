Overview of Dr. Terry Rifkin, MD

Dr. Terry Rifkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Rifkin works at Great Neck OB/GYN in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.