Dr. Terry Rifkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Rifkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Rifkin, MD
Dr. Terry Rifkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Rifkin works at
Dr. Rifkin's Office Locations
-
1
Great Neck Office900 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0778
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rifkin?
In October 2018, I found out I had fibroids after experiencing pain. My gyn at the time suggested birth control which would be a band-aid over the problem especially because I wanted to have children. I met with Dr. Rifkin—he wanted to stop my pain & prepare me for the future so in February 2019 he performed my open myomectomy. He came to me the morning of my surgery as I was crying & having anxiety this being my first surgery & he spoke to me & settled my nerves knowing what was best for me. I trust Dr. Rifkin wholeheartedly & look forward to him delivering my babies someday!
About Dr. Terry Rifkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1679662431
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifkin works at
Dr. Rifkin has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.