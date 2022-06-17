Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Rollins, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Rollins, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rollins works at
Locations
Macaione and Papa Dermatology Associates707 White Horse Rd Ste C104, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 627-1900
Paolini Dermatology105 N Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Directions (609) 465-8788
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with this physician and staff. Dr. Rollins relieved my white coat hypertension with his friendly demeanor and made me comfortable with his thorough exam. The attending staff also was knowledgeable and helpful. A suspected Squamous Cell Carcinoma had a benign biopsy and I heard quickly on the status from the office. The building itself is pleasant, easy to reach and has plentiful parking. An A+ experience.
About Dr. Terry Rollins, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235119116
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- University Penn Presby
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
