Dr. Terry Rollins, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (17)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terry Rollins, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rollins works at MACAIONE AND PAPA DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Cape May Court House, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Macaione and Papa Dermatology Associates
    707 White Horse Rd Ste C104, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 627-1900
    Paolini Dermatology
    105 N Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 465-8788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 17, 2022
    Very impressed with this physician and staff. Dr. Rollins relieved my white coat hypertension with his friendly demeanor and made me comfortable with his thorough exam. The attending staff also was knowledgeable and helpful. A suspected Squamous Cell Carcinoma had a benign biopsy and I heard quickly on the status from the office. The building itself is pleasant, easy to reach and has plentiful parking. An A+ experience.
    About Dr. Terry Rollins, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235119116
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • University Penn Presby
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Dermatology
