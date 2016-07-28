Dr. Terry Schiefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Schiefer, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Schiefer, MD
Dr. Terry Schiefer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They completed their residency with Neurosurgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Dr. Schiefer works at
Dr. Schiefer's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 303-4912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schiefer?
Dr. Schiefer listened to all my concerns and explained in detail what he could to to help me.
About Dr. Terry Schiefer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1295925022
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiefer works at
Dr. Schiefer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiefer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.