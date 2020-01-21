Dr. Terry Sharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Sharpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terry Sharpe, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Advanced Pain Care401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 379-3688
Bella Dermatology2340 Patrick Henry Pkwy Ste 200, McDonough, GA 30253 Directions (770) 507-8481Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Terry Sharpe, MD175 Country Club Dr Bldg 200B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-8481
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I appreciate the thoroughness of Dr. Sharpe and staff. I would trust no one else with my skin needs!!!
About Dr. Terry Sharpe, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1285784439
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Dr. Sharpe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharpe works at
Dr. Sharpe has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
221 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpe.
