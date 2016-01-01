Overview of Dr. Terry Shepherd, MD

Dr. Terry Shepherd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Shepherd works at Tennessee Urology Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.