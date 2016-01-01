Dr. Terry Shepherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Shepherd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terry Shepherd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center.
Park West II9245 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-3811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417943705
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
