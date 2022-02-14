Dr. Terry Siller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Siller, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Siller, MD
Dr. Terry Siller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas) and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and Houston Physicians' Hospital.
Dr. Siller works at
Dr. Siller's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Clinic of Galveston County Associates6501 Memorial Dr Ste A, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 228-1158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Healthcare Alliance
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- SelectCare
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siller?
I would go to no one else. He’s the best in the business. Two knee replacements and I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Siller and his staff.
About Dr. Terry Siller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497751705
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston Texas
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siller works at
Dr. Siller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Siller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.