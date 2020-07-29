Dr. Terry Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Simpson, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Simpson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Terry Simpson MD3661 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 620-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! His experience, and willingness to explain every step of the process, and what I could expect was extremely helpful! I had after care support and he provided me with an easy to follow post-surgery diet. His approach is meant to empower patients to take their weight loss journey seriously, and also help them build a new, healthier relationship with food.
About Dr. Terry Simpson, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Va Mason Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.