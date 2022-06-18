Overview of Dr. Terry Smith, MD

Dr. Terry Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.