Dr. Terry Stelly, MD
Dr. Terry Stelly, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Livingston7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 490-7224
Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, P.C.1855 Spring Hill Ave Ste D143, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 471-3544
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
After having an angiogram procedure by my cardiologist Dr. Reese at LOL, I was given the results with Dr. Stelly at his side and informed I would need double by-pass and aortic valve replacement surgery. Just having Dr. Reese with him was all the information I needed as to Dr. Stelly’s abilities. After meeting him I found him to be a highly dedicated, sincere, and trustworthy surgeon. My surgery is scheduled for Sept. 21th. I will post later as to the outcome ect.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356349195
- University Of Louisville|University Soala
- Us Army Med Center|Us Army Med Ctr
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
