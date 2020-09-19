See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Terry Stelly, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terry Stelly, MD

Dr. Terry Stelly, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Stelly works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Livingston in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stelly's Office Locations

    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Livingston
    7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 490-7224
    Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, P.C.
    1855 Spring Hill Ave Ste D143, Mobile, AL 36607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 471-3544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Providence Hospital
  • Springhill Medical Center
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Surgery
Aortic Valve Disease
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 19, 2020
    After having an angiogram procedure by my cardiologist Dr. Reese at LOL, I was given the results with Dr. Stelly at his side and informed I would need double by-pass and aortic valve replacement surgery. Just having Dr. Reese with him was all the information I needed as to Dr. Stelly’s abilities. After meeting him I found him to be a highly dedicated, sincere, and trustworthy surgeon. My surgery is scheduled for Sept. 21th. I will post later as to the outcome ect.
    Eric Gormsen — Sep 19, 2020
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Terry Stelly, MD?
    About Dr. Terry Stelly, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356349195
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville|University Soala
    • Us Army Med Center|Us Army Med Ctr
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Stelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

