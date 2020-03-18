Overview of Dr. Terry Unruh, MD

Dr. Terry Unruh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Unruh works at Odessa Surgical Associates in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.