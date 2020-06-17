See All General Dentists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Terry Watson, DMD

Dentistry
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Terry Watson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Watson works at Lois Wagstrom in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lois Wagstrom
    310 23rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 208-2429

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Dental Disorders
Dental Inlays
Gingivitis
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
IV Sedation
Loose Teeth
Lower Dentures
Misaligned Teeth
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
Orthodontic Procedures
Porcelain Veneers
Root Planing
Simple Tooth Extractions
Teeth Scaling
Teeth Whitening
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tooth Abrasion
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Attrition
Tooth Damage
Tooth Decay
Tooth Demineralization
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Loss
Toothache
Upper Dentures
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Delta Dental
    Guardian
    MetLife

    Jun 17, 2020
    It's safe to say, I'll never have to find another dentist. Dr. Watson, Brittany, Lacey, and his entire team are some of the most friendly and welcoming people I've met and are so kind and thorough. You can tell that they genuinely want the best for you because they clearly explain treatment options and pricing upfront and welcome any questions you have on the front end! I highly recommend this practice to anyone who is need of a new friendly dentist. Bonus: They're really fun!
    Brooke — Jun 17, 2020
    About Dr. Terry Watson, DMD

    Dentistry
    27 years of experience
    English
    1831178011
    Education & Certifications

    International Congress of Oral Implantologists
    UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Watson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Watson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

