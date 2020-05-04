Dr. Terry Weis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Weis, DO
Overview of Dr. Terry Weis, DO
Dr. Terry Weis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Weis works at
Dr. Weis' Office Locations
-
1
Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - St. Louis12303 De Paul Dr, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-6000
-
2
SSM Orthopedics12349 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
- 3 12266 De Paul Dr Ste 110, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
-
4
SSM Orthopedics113 Church St, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 379-4535
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weis?
I've seen Dr. Weis a few times for my son when he was growing up and have personally used him for shoulder problems twice. He is always cheerful and is not quick to want to do surgery. I highly recommend him. Unfortunately I do not see him in my insurance network any longer and am devastated that I have to find someone else.
About Dr. Terry Weis, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1154347995
Education & Certifications
- Normandy Osteopathic Hospital Des Peres
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weis works at
Dr. Weis has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Weis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.