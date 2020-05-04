Overview of Dr. Terry Weis, DO

Dr. Terry Weis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Weis works at Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - St. Louis in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.