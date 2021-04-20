Overview

Dr. Terry Winegar III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Winegar III works at Dr. Terry Winegar MD in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.