Dr. Terryl Ortego, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Springdale4600 Mercy Ln Ste 140, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 751-8440
Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterology116 W Monroe Ave, Lowell, AR 72745 Directions (479) 770-8090
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Dr. Ortego was so through in my first visit. Asked all the appropriate questions and even drew a picture. The nicest doctor I have met in years. I recommend Dr. Ortego! Frank Bailey
- U Ark Med Sci
- U Ark Med Sci
- U Ark Med Sci
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
