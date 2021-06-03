Overview

Dr. Terryl Ortego, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ortego works at Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Springdale in Springdale, AR with other offices in Lowell, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.