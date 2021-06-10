Overview of Dr. Teruaki Kodama, MD

Dr. Teruaki Kodama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Kodama works at Jan J. Dekker, MD, LLC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.