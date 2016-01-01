Dr. Teryn Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teryn Clarke, MD
Overview of Dr. Teryn Clarke, MD
Dr. Teryn Clarke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
-
1
Clarke Neurology A Professional Corporation400 Newport Center Dr Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-1943
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clarke?
About Dr. Teryn Clarke, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174543169
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.