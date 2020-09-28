Overview of Dr. Tessa Manning, MD

Dr. Tessa Manning, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Manning works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.