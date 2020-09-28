Dr. Tessa Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tessa Manning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tessa Manning, MD
Dr. Tessa Manning, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Manning works at
Dr. Manning's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manning?
He is an awesome psychiatrist does above and beyond her job to take care of her patients
About Dr. Tessa Manning, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1508025388
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning works at
Dr. Manning has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.