Dr. Tessa Marburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tessa Marburger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tessa Marburger, MD
Dr. Tessa Marburger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston and Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Marburger works at
Dr. Marburger's Office Locations
-
1
St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Specialty Clinic1500 14th St W Ste 300, Williston, ND 58801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marburger?
Fantastic doctor. Great listener and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Tessa Marburger, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942476825
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
- Trinity Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marburger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marburger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marburger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marburger works at
Dr. Marburger has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marburger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marburger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.