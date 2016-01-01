Overview

Dr. Tessa Ricci, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Ricci works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.