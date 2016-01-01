Dr. Scripps has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tessa Scripps, MD
Overview of Dr. Tessa Scripps, MD
Dr. Tessa Scripps, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT.
Dr. Scripps works at
Dr. Scripps' Office Locations
Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 326-8952
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (646) 605-2213
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7640Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tessa Scripps, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scripps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scripps works at
Dr. Scripps has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scripps.
