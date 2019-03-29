Dr. Tessey Jose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tessey Jose, MD
Dr. Tessey Jose, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Weston, FL.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (877) 463-2010Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am extremely happy with my initial visit with Dr Jose. She understands the seriousness of the patients needs and is extremely intelligent and articulated. I feel very confident under her care that I can put this dreaded disease behind me and move on. The staff are all smiles and caring. The Cleveland Clinic provides wonderful surroundings and I feel like they are at the top of modern medicine.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1285836726
