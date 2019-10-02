Dr. Tessie Otero-Truitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero-Truitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tessie Otero-Truitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tessie Otero-Truitt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Boston, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.
Dr. Otero-Truitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas M. Truitt M.d.p.c.2232 Wilborn Ave Ste B, South Boston, VA 24592 Directions (434) 575-5844
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otero-Truitt?
I thought the staff was very nice. I really like Dr. Truitt, she listened to everything I had to say and asked all the right questions. I left there feeling like I was finally seeing a doctor who will fix the problem, not just treat the symptoms!
About Dr. Tessie Otero-Truitt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700881885
Education & Certifications
- St Michaels Mc Seton Hall University
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- St Georges U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otero-Truitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otero-Truitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otero-Truitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otero-Truitt works at
Dr. Otero-Truitt has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Vitamin D Deficiency and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otero-Truitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero-Truitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero-Truitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero-Truitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero-Truitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.