Dr. Tessie Otero-Truitt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Boston, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.



Dr. Otero-Truitt works at Thomas M. Truitt M.d.p.c. in South Boston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Vitamin D Deficiency and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.