Dr. Tessy Jenkins, MD

Neurology
3.2 (24)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tessy Jenkins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Jenkins works at Northwest Neurology Clinic in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Syed A. Mahmood MD PC
    27200 Lahser Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 208-9215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Jenkins is a top notch, skilled and professional practitioner. Dr. Jenkins diagnosed my headaches as lacunar infarctions after I had been complaining for months about the bad headaches I’d been experiencing. After almost five years of treatment and therapy, the severe headaches are occurring only about twice a year. I have resumed my activity level one again, Herndon before, I could only lay in the bed, because the headaches absorbed my entire life. Thank you for your time, research, and investigative effort in finding out what was going on in head. I’m forever grateful.
    Karen G Larkins — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Tessy Jenkins, MD

    • Neurology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Igbo
    • 1548269897
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • University Of Jos
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenkins works at Northwest Neurology Clinic in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Jenkins’s profile.

    Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

