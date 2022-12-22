Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tessy Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tessy Jenkins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
Syed A. Mahmood MD PC27200 Lahser Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 208-9215
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jenkins is a top notch, skilled and professional practitioner. Dr. Jenkins diagnosed my headaches as lacunar infarctions after I had been complaining for months about the bad headaches I’d been experiencing. After almost five years of treatment and therapy, the severe headaches are occurring only about twice a year. I have resumed my activity level one again, Herndon before, I could only lay in the bed, because the headaches absorbed my entire life. Thank you for your time, research, and investigative effort in finding out what was going on in head. I’m forever grateful.
About Dr. Tessy Jenkins, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Igbo
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- University Of Jos
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins speaks Igbo.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.