Dr. Tet Toe, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tet Toe, MD

Dr. Tet Toe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine I, Rangoon, Burma and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Toe works at Tet Toe MD Inc in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Medical Partnership
    1580 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 542-1458
  2. 2
    Capitol Internal Medicine Associates
    1737 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 984-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 06, 2021
    I became Dr. TOE's Patient at a very difficult time,May,2019 when COVID was at one of its early peaks.I was extremely sick at the time.They not only did not close their office, but stayed over their regular scheduled time for my first office visit.His office staff represented by nurse Rebecca is super, they make me feel at home the first time of meeting them and have always been nice and efficient , whatever needs to be done is done on time, I can not thank Dr. Toe and his team enough, they have contributed huge to my health recovering.They are real people and really professionals.I am very fortunate to have Dr.Toe as my PCP.
    Liping Shirley Kong — Oct 06, 2021
    Dr. Toe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments