Overview of Dr. Tet Toe, MD

Dr. Tet Toe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine I, Rangoon, Burma and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Toe works at Tet Toe MD Inc in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.