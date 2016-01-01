Overview of Dr. Tezo Karedan, MD

Dr. Tezo Karedan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Odessa National Medical Center|University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Phelps Health.



Dr. Karedan works at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.