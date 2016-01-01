Dr. Tezo Karedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tezo Karedan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tezo Karedan, MD
Dr. Tezo Karedan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Odessa National Medical Center|University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Phelps Health.
Dr. Karedan works at
Dr. Karedan's Office Locations
Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center4400 E Flamingo Ave Ste 130, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7358
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Phelps Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tezo Karedan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- McLaren Regional Medical Center Program|Michigan State University
- Safdarjung Hospital|University Of Louisville
- Odessa National Medical Center|University of Kerala / Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Karedan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karedan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karedan works at
Dr. Karedan has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karedan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Karedan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karedan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karedan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karedan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.