Dr. Thad Bourque, MD
Dr. Thad Bourque, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Southern Urology LLC1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 988-1803
Southern Urology LLC120 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 988-1803
Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Explained all my questions and listened without !rushing
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
