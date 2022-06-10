Overview of Dr. Thad Dean, DO

Dr. Thad Dean, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Dean works at Bsw Urgent Care Fort Worth & Bsw Family in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.