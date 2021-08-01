Overview of Dr. Thad Jackson, MD

Dr. Thad Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Jackson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology & Neurosurgery in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.