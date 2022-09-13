Overview of Dr. Thad Labbe, MD

Dr. Thad Labbe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Labbe works at Dietlein Eye and Laser Center in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.