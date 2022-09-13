Dr. Thad Labbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thad Labbe, MD
Overview of Dr. Thad Labbe, MD
Dr. Thad Labbe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Labbe's Office Locations
Dietlein Eye and Laser Center311 River Bend Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 931-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is friendly, personable explained the entire procedure to me me for cataract surgery. His office is clean staff is friendly and pleasant. The whole process was easy.
About Dr. Thad Labbe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346284866
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Case Western Reserve Sch Med
- Brackenridge Hosp
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Labbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labbe has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labbe speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Labbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.