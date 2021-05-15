Dr. Thaddeus Carnine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carnine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thaddeus Carnine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thaddeus Carnine, MD
Dr. Thaddeus Carnine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Logan County and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Carnine's Office Locations
Oklahoma City Office3433 NW 56th St Ste 900, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9940
Mercy Clinic Orthopedic Surgery - Edmond I-352017 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 250, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 757-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He was able to see him in a few days and he was able to quickly diagnose my knee problem. I had a 6 yr old ACL problem that my GP told me was Arthritis. Was very upfront an honest about repair options! Great personal skills!
About Dr. Thaddeus Carnine, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821190174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Brooke Army Mc
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University Of Central Oklahoma
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
