Overview of Dr. Thaddeus Carnine, MD

Dr. Thaddeus Carnine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Logan County and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Carnine works at INTEGRIS Orthopedics Central in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.