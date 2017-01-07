Dr. Thaddeus Carter, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thaddeus Carter, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thaddeus Carter, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Locations
Aspen Dental3875 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (844) 225-6861
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carter is so caring and professional at what he does, talked with you about what he is going to do and staff is great I plan to be a problem of his a long time
About Dr. Thaddeus Carter, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Japanese
- 1245244490
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter speaks Japanese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.