Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD

Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.

Dr. O'Neill works at Miami Valley Plastic Surgeons, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Vandalia, OH and Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Neill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Valley Plastic Surgeons Inc.
    1520 S Main St Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 228-5115
  2. 2
    Far Oaks Orthopedists Inc.
    55 Elva Ct Ste 100, Vandalia, OH 45377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 228-5115
  3. 3
    Dr James L. Cromwell MD Inc.
    2121 E High St, Springfield, OH 45505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 390-2215
  4. 4
    Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
    100 W Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 521-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699714873
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

