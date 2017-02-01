Overview of Dr. Thaddeus Osial Jr, MD

Dr. Thaddeus Osial Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Osial Jr works at Margolis Rheumatology in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.