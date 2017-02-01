Dr. Thaddeus Osial Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osial Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thaddeus Osial Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thaddeus Osial Jr, MD
Dr. Thaddeus Osial Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Osial Jr's Office Locations
1
Upp Margolis Rheumatology Associates- Downtown (radiology)200 Delafield Rd Ste 4040, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-1466
2
South Allegheny Internal Medicine2000 Oxford Dr Ste 680, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 851-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I like him. He is direct and to the point. He has treated me well.
About Dr. Thaddeus Osial Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497720106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osial Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osial Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osial Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osial Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osial Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Osial Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osial Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osial Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osial Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.