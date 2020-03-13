Overview

Dr. Thaddeus Riley Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Effingham Health System.



Dr. Riley Jr works at Family Health Care Center in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.