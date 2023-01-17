Overview

Dr. Thaddeus Tolleson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Tolleson works at CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Mitral Valve Disease and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.