Dr. Thaddeus Tolleson, MD
Dr. Thaddeus Tolleson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.
Ut Health Tyler/cardiovascular Consultants2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Tyler
Dr. Tolleson explained everything to me and always takes time with you and answers your questions. He’s a very caring doctor.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912992082
- Duke University Medical Center (Interventional Cardiovascular and Vascular)|Duke University Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital- UT Southwestern
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Cardiology
