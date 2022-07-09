See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (80)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Comenius University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Obaid works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Abdominal Disorders
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Obaid?

    Jul 09, 2022
    Professional setting, knowledgeable, and willing to help, goes through great measures to ensure resolution of issues
    J.S. — Jul 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Obaid to family and friends

    Dr. Obaid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Obaid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD.

    About Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hebrew and Slovak
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1063775864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Abington Jefferson Health
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Comenius University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obaid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obaid speaks Arabic, Hebrew and Slovak.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Obaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obaid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.