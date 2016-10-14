Dr. Thai Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thai Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Thai Ho, MD
Dr. Thai Ho, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
-
2
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
I am so glad we were referred to him for kidney cancer. He was the first doctor to take the time to draw out where the cancer was and gave my husband a clear treatment plan.
About Dr. Thai Ho, MD
- Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1326054115
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.