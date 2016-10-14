Overview of Dr. Thai Ho, MD

Dr. Thai Ho, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

